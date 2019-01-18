× Man accused of beating disrobed woman with tire iron

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested after allegedly beating a woman with a tire iron.

Police received a call from the Regional Medical Center on December 22 after a woman showed up with severe injuries.

The woman said Niekii Jones, 43, came into her room at the Cascade Motel on Highway 51, put a gun to her neck and told her “If you scream, I will kill you.” Jones then told her to undress and began beating her with a tire iron while on the bed.

The victim told police the man then struck her across the face with his fists.

Jones was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault.