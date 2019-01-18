Live at 9: Battling overdoses, Memphis film making, Red Grant & Kevin Davidson and The Voices

Battling deadly overdoses

We have a health alert from the Shelby County Health Department. There’s been a spike in the number of deadly overdoses in the county. In fact, 10 people have died just in the last few weeks.

Brett Martin with Turning Point stopped by with more on why this is happening and what can be done to reverse this trend.

Phone Number: 888-614-2251

Memphis: A top city for filmmakers

Memphis has made another top 10 list, but this time, it’s good news for the city and local filmmakers. The Bluff City is ranked number 10 in the list of top U.S. cities for filmmakers.

Linn Sitler and Dr. Richard Ranta from the Memphis/Shelby County Film Commission stopped by to talk about this incredible news.

Comedian Red Grant

He’s been performing stand up comedy for more than 20 years, and has starred in films like “American Hustle” and “First Sunday”. This weekend you can catch the hilarious Red Grant right here in Memphis at Chuckles Comedy Club.

Music with Kevin Davidson and The Voices

If you love gospel music, you’ll enjoy a special concert happening this weekend. Kevin Davidson of “Kevin Davidson and The Voices” stopped by along with Joseph Lee from the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee and Sergeant Craig Littles from Memphis Bears, Pals and The Youth Academy of Dreams.