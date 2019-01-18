× Haslam appoints council to reform state’s juvenile justice system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Haslam appointed members to the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Reform Implementation Council on Friday. The council was created to reform the state’s juvenile justice system.

“This legislation was a positive first step and there is more work to be done with respect to juvenile justice and criminal justice reform in Tennessee,” Haslam said in a statement. “This Council will help ensure that reform is pursued in a responsible manner, and judges and other juvenile justice system stakeholders will have a committed team with whom to collaborate on additional changes to strengthen families and make our communities safer.”

The Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2018 aims to make the state’s juvenile justice system “more effective, improve outcomes for youth offenders and increase public safety.” The state’s budget will now include a recurring investment into youth treatment services.

The council will promote statewide implementation of the act.

The members appointed by Haslam:

1. Sen. Raumesh Akbari, District 29, Memphis

2. Kathy Benedetto, Senior Vice President of Tennessee Children’s Services, Frontier Health

3. Honorable Andy Brigham, General Sessions Judge/Juvenile Judge, Stewart County

4. Cindy Chappell, Attorney, Nashville

5. Rep. Michael Curcio, District 69, Dickson

6. Dr. Jeff Feix, Director of Forensic and Juvenile Court Services, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

7. Brandon Gibson, Senior Advisor, Office of the Governor (Chair)

8. Rachel Harmon, General Counsel, Administrative Office of the Courts

9. Mike Herrmann, Director, Healthy, Safe and Supportive Schools, Tennessee Department of Education

10. Dr. Mary Karpos, Senior Management Consultant, Tennessee Department of Correction

11. Richard Kennedy, Executive Director, Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth

12. Charmaine Kromer, Executive Director, Youth Villages

13. Ray Lepone, Deputy District Attorney General, Shelby County

14. Debbie Miller, Deputy Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services

15. Clark Milner, Deputy Counsel, Office of the Governor

16. Chief David Roddy, Chattanooga Police Department

17. Dr. Altha Stewart, Associate Professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center

18. Julie Warren, State Director, Right on Crime