Family searching for missing Cordova man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South family is desperate for answers after their loved one seemingly vanished without a trace.

Gary McGovern, 57, of Cordova, hasn’t been seen since Monday.

His daughter admits he has struggled with drug addiction in the past, but his family says they never expected this.

“He just – it’s like he disappeared,” said Amy McGovern.

Amy says her dad has had his share of problems over the years, like battling cocaine, opioid and alcohol addiction. But lately, she says, he’s been on the right track and making a living for his family working as an independent contractor.

“This is very out of the blue,” she said. “He hasn’t seemed weird or off. He’s been fine.”

Court records show McGovern hasn’t been in trouble with the law since a 2012 DUI arrest.

But Monday night, Amy says her dad told his wife of more than 30 years he was headed to a job and never came home.

“He told my mom he was going to go fix somebody’s air conditioning, and that was the last time anybody heard from him,” she said. “My mom is concerned for the worst because this is very unlike him.”

It’s not the first time McGovern has gone missing, but Amy says it hasn’t happened in years and that her father has never missed work.

“His phone has been dead for days and it hasn’t come on. People have been calling and leaving voicemails and have heard nothing back at all,” she said. “Friends, family, coworkers, everybody’s been trying to find him.”

The family has searched on their own with no luck, and say they just want to bring him home.

“We are afraid that he’s in danger,” Amy said. “We’re very worried about him and we just want to know that he’s safe.”

McGovern says her dad was driving a beat-up white Ford work van with back windows and a crack on the front windshield.

If you see him or know anything that could help, call Memphis police.