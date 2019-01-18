× Domestic violence charges dropped against former FOX 13 reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Domestic violence charges were dropped Friday against former FOX 13 reporter Scott Madaus.

In a statement, the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said “it was dismissed by agreement with all parties.”

Madaus, 42, was arrested on the charges on Dec. 15, 2018. According to an affidavit, Madaus and the victim began fighting at his Midtown home after drinking a few glasses of wine, which upset the victim because Madaus had been sober for 20 days.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing the home vandalized and observing a scratch on the victim’s neck. According to the affidavit, Madaus was standing behind the bar in the kitchen. He became irate and yelled at officers, “Get out of my house! You’re not allowed to be here!”

Madaus was dropped from the staff list on the FOX 13 website in January. Madaus also said in a Facebook post Jan. 7 that he was no longer working for FOX 13.