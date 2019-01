× City to open warming center as temperatures take a dive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the weather starts to get colder, the city is opening up an overnight warming shelter.

Doors at the Horn Lake Zone Office at 4376 Horn Lake Road will open Saturday night at 9 p.m. The center will remain open until Monday, January 21, at 7 a.m. for those seeking shelter from the cold.

If you need a ride call (901) 636-2525.

Malls, shopping centers, libraries and community centers all act as warming centers during the day.