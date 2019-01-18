At scene of fatal crash, neighbors say speeding is out of control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash Thursday night in East Memphis brings attention to a larger issue: the need for speed along a busy Memphis street—Quince Road.

The spot on Quince where drivers often mash on the gas pedal happens to be right across the street from a middle school and in the middle of a neighborhood.

Two people, 31-year-old Lauren Brown and 30-year-old Alex Parker, died Thursday when their car crashed into a tree. This was not the first time a driver in a rush has met devastation.

"This straight shot is like an attraction," said Hubert Jefferson, a parent in the area.

Jefferson called it a race track for some drivers. WREG caught up with him as he was picking up his 7th grader from Ridgeway Middle School, which is just a few feet away from what he called the main attraction speedway.

"They just ball through here," Jefferson said. "It's still a school zone

Even with the speed limit posted as 25 during school hours, Jefferson said there's no slowing drivers down.

"It could be someone pulling out their driveway," he said. "It could be kids crossing, anything."

Thursday's deadly crash did not surprise Jefferson. He said before his wife even told him where it happened, he already knew—because a few years ago someone crashed in the school parking lot.

"A truck came through, hit this pole back here and ended up flipped on the other side," he said. "That was 11 in the morning, and that was of course speeding."

Neighbors said a decade ago, someone crashed in the same spot where Thursday's crash ended—killing two women.

"The evidence shows for itself," said Archie Kelly, who lives in the home where Thursday's fatal crash ended.

Kelly said the silver car that ended up smashed came pretty close but stopped just shy of his house.

He said as long as the speeding continues, there's always a chance it could happen again.

WREG reached out to the Memphis Police Department to see if they plan on increasing patrol in the area to possibly slow down drivers, and we are still waiting to hear back.