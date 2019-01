× Whitehaven house fire believed to have been intentionally set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews battled a house fire overnight that investigators now believe may have been intentionally set.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Eason Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday.

No one was home when the structure went up in flames and no one was injured.

Investigators said they now believe the fire was intentionally set in the bedroom area.