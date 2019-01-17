Tiny prize, big check for Iowa lottery player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyler Heep was not a big winner, but he still wanted the big check.

He cashed in some change from his car last week and used it to buy some scratch-off lottery tickets. When he scratched off a $1 winner he decided to cash it in just like the jackpot winners do, so he headed to Iowa Lottery headquarters.

When he asked for a big check for his 'big' prize, he was surprised when the Lottery agreed to it.

"They decided to treat me like a million dollar winner," Heep told WHO, "The guy came down the stairs and they took me into the back room where the camera was with the Iowa Lottery logo. Sure enough they wrote me the one dollar check and had me hold it up and took the picture."

Heep used his winnings to pay for half of a gallon of gas.