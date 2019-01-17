× Thousands of fake Viagra, Cialis pills confiscated during Memphis drug bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of fake Viagra and Cialis pills were taken off the streets after a drug bust in Memphis.

According to police, officers somehow learned of a package containing more than 6,000 fake Viagra pills on Wednesday. The shipment was addressed to Michael Abraham and delivered to a home in the 4000 block of Hobson Street.

After Abraham took the package during the controlled delivery, officers entered the residence with a search warrant. Officers located the delivered package along with several other boxes containing more pills.

In all, authorities said Abraham had more than 12,000 Viagra pills and 1,000 Cialis pills in his possession.

When asked about the counterfeit products, Abraham reportedly stated that he was selling the drugs on the streets. The street value of all of the products is approximately $808,440.

A mugshot of Abraham was not available at the time of posting.