State says SCS waited months to notify them about teacher’s alleged sexual misconduct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher being investigated for a sexual affair with a student landed another teaching job in the same city.

Jasmine Edmond seems to have slipped through the cracks. WREG found out Edmond used to work at Trezevant High.

Last march, school administrators said they learned about an affair she was having with a 16-year-old student at her Raleigh apartment.

Shelby County Schools said it immediately placed Edmond on administrative leave while authorities conducted a thorough investigation.

They claim she was separated from the school at the end of the school year.

Turns out, she took another teaching job at Power Center Academy, which is run by Gestalt.

WREG started asking questions: how did Edmond get another teaching job while the subject of an active police investigation?

We found out SCS didn't notify the state until after we started asking those questions Wednesday.

The Tennessee Board of Education requires school districts to let them know if a teacher has been suspended, fired or resigned in lieu of termination due to alleged misconduct that could later impact the teacher's license.

They send in a form, and the state then puts a hold on the teacher's license, so other districts know what's going on.

When news broke about Edmond on Wednesday, we requested a copy of the form SCS should have sent in when they suspended her.

The state told us "no such records exists."

WREG reached out to SCS for an interview. They sent us this statement that doesn't explain when and why they notified the state so late.

"The individual was placed on administrative leave so the District and law enforcement could conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations. The individual was subsequently separated from the District effective at the close of the 2017-18 school year and has not been employed by the District since that time. The required report has been submitted to the state by the District," a spokesperson said.

WREG heard from the state again Thursday. They said SCS finally sent a file for Edmond this afternoon, and you can see her license is now under review.

Gestalt told WREG they conducted a thorough background check and looked up Edmond's license but didn't see any red flags.