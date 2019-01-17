× Sheriff pleads not guilty to felonies, put on house arrest

GRENADA, Miss. — A Mississippi sheriff is pleading not guilty to 12 felony charges accusing him of stealing guns and drugs, seeking sex with inmates and threatening employees if they told about the crimes.

WTVA-TV reports Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Grenada.

Mitchell was indicted and arrested in December. He remained jailed until this week, but is now free on $400,000 bail. A judge has ordered him to remain on house arrest and wear an ankle monitor. Mitchell must also avoid contact with Webster County Sheriff’s Department employees.

A trial is set for June 24.

Monday, a former sheriff’s investigator and jailer accused of committing crimes with Mitchell were arrested on felony indictments.

Mitchell remains sheriff and is still being paid, although someone else is running the department.