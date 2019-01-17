× Pollard to play in 2019 Senior Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Pollard has been added to the 2019 Senior Bowl and will suit up as a member of the North roster, announced by the Senior Bowl representatives Thursday. Pollard became eligible for the event after foregoing his final year of college eligibility and graduating from the University of Memphis in December 2018.

This will be the third straight season Memphis has had a player selected to the Senior Bowl. Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) and Arthur Maulet (New Orleans Saints) played in the game in 2016, while Anthony Miller (Chicago Bears) was invited after the 2017 season, but was unable to play due to an injury suffered in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl game.

Pollard wrapped his career with seven kickoff return touchdowns, sharing the NCAA career record with three other players (Tyron Carrier, Houston; Rashaad Penny, San Diego State; and C.J. Spiller, Clemson). A 2017 Walter Camp All-American, Pollard was a two-time American Athletic Conference special teams player of the year. The Memphis native appeared in 40 games in three seasons at Memphis, posting 941 career rushing yards on 139 carries (6.8 ypc) with nine rushing touchdowns, and adding 104 catches for 1,292 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Memphis had not had a kickoff return touchdown since 1996 when Pollard recorded four touchdown returns in 2016.

Pollard leaves Memphis with the career records for kickoff return yards (2,616), kickoff return average (30.1 ypr) and touchdowns (7).

The 2019 Senior Bowl practices begin on Tuesday, January 22 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The North team is coached this year by the Oakland Raiders’ full coaching staff, led by Jon Gruden. After three days of practice (all of which are open to the public), participants will meet fans at the Mobile Convention Center on Friday, January 25 from 3:30-6 p.m.

The game will be played Saturday, January 26 at 1:30 p.m. CST at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Tickets are available at http://www.SeniorBowl.comand the game will be carried on the NFL Network.

Pollard is the second Tiger participating in a post-season bowl event. Offensive lineman Trevon Tate is playing for the National Team in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday, January 19, at Rose Bowl Stadium. That game airs on FS1 Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.

-www.gotigersgo.com-