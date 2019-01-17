× Police: Carjacker accused of pointing gun, pulling trigger on victim arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a violent carjacking in southeast Memphis has been captured.

The incident happened in early December at the Qmart gas station at 3580 Mendenhall Road.

The victim told police he parked his white Honda Civic at a gas pump and then jumped out of the vehicle to help his wife at another pump. As he was walking back to his car, he saw a man get into his car.

The man said he tried to stop the carjacker, but at that moment the man pulled a gun, pointed it at his head and pulled the trigger. Thankfully the gun did not fire and the suspect took off in the man’s car.

On Monday, officers located that stolen car in the 1100 block of Tunica. The car was occupied by two individuals who told police they had just purchased the car from a man known as “Nut.” Investigators later determined that “Nut” was Antwuanitius Harris.

The carjacking victim was shown a picture of Harris and positively identified him as the man who stole his car.

Harris was taken into custody and charged with carjacking on Wednesday.