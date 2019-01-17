× Passenger says he was sexually assaulted by flight attendant mid-flight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While on a flight back to his Mid-South home, a Memphis man said he was sexually assaulted by a flight attendant.

Not long after that plane landed, an investigation into what happened got off the ground.

He said one of the male flight attendants on board his flight groped his private area and told him it was an accident. The passenger, who did not want to be identified, said it was no accident, and he wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Usually when I’m getting on a plane, I will stay up the night before, so when I get on the plane, I can just go to sleep and wake up to where I need to be,” he said.

He said he had no reason to stay awake while flying—until now.

On this occasion, he wasn’t actually sleeping, but he thinks the flight attendant thought he was asleep because he said he was leaning against the window with a coat over his head and listening to music.

“During mid-flight, I was grabbed by a flight attendant,” he said.

He immediately jumped up, angry and demanding an explanation.

“Why would you put your hands down there, why would you even do that,” he said.

He said the flight attendant apologized and disappeared for the remainder of the flight.

The passenger said the flight attendant didn’t deny reaching in that area but claimed to have been reaching for the man’s seat belt.

He did not like the flight attendant’s explanation, and since Tuesday’s flight, he has talked with American Airlines through email and by phone.

The airline confirmed to WREG that they are aware of the complaint, and they are investigating and talked with the man accused.

The passenger also said he filed a complaint with the FBI, but they could not confirm that.

WREG is following up with the airline, and we will let you know the results of their investigation.