× One in critical condition after shooting near Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was left in critical condition after a shooting near Parkway Village on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 3272 Castleman. A man was shot, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A woman called police, saying a man knocked on her door and told her he had been shot.

No suspect information is available right now. WREG will update this story as we know more.