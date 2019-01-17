Ohio man’s handicap-accessible snow fort melts hearts

CINCINNATI – When Greggory Eichhorn’s friend posted a picture of the handicap-accessible snow fort he built for his daughter, he had no idea the impact it would have.

Since it was posted to Reddit on Monday, it’s been upvoted more than 71,000 times. Nearly a thousand people have left comments.

Eichhorn and his wife have nine adopted children – all with special needs.

So when Gregory decided to build a snow fort last weekend, he knew he had to make it accessible for his two children who are in wheelchairs.

“We built a bigger igloo, one that had a handicap-accessible hole so Elijah and Zahara could experience it. Because I did when I was a kid,” Eichhorn told WXIX in Cincinnati.

One person on Reddit called Eicchorn an “A+ dad. Another wrote, “I wish I had a dad like that when I was a kid.”

Eicchorn said he just wanted to have some fun with his children.

“I didn’t feel like a big deal. All of our kids, since they come from different places, we love adoption and kids with special needs,” he said.

He hopes someone considering adoption sees their story and opens their heart to other children in need.

“Our family is getting kind of full and it would be great if people stepped up, took on the same roles and enjoyed the kind of joy that we do” he said. “Because yeah, we get a lot of joy out of life.”