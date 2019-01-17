× Deputies: Millington man charged with attempted murder after cutting stranger’s neck

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An apparent random attack sent one man to the hospital and landed another behind bars with an attempted second-degree murder charge.

The victim told deputies he was leaving the O&M Mart at 6347 Navy Road when an unknown man approached him. Without saying a word, the man pulled out a knife and swung it at him, cutting his neck.

Deputies said surveillance video from the store led them to identify the suspect as 56-year-old Michael Craft. At the time, Craft was reportedly staying at the Regency Inn right next door, but wasn’t there when deputies made the scene.

A warrant was issued for Craft’s arrest and he was subsequently taken into custody later that day.

A motive for the incident was not released.