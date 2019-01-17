Murder, robbery suspect found hiding in closet in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Task Force captured a man in Memphis who they say killed one person and seriously injured another on Christmas Eve.

Tyrone Shepard, 18, was located Wednesday, hiding behind a closet wall at a home in the 1200 block of Chickamauga in southwest Memphis, law enforcement said.

He was taken into custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault, escape, carjacking, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery.

The murder charge stemmed from a shooting on Christmas Eve during which Juan Garcia was shot and killed. Authorities said Shepard was trying to rob Garcia and another man named Jose Juarez inside their Memphis apartment.

Juarez was only injured during the shooting.

In early January Memphis police issued an alert for Shepard, saying he may potentially be armed and dangerous. They said he was wanted for multiple crimes, most of which targeted people in the Latino community.

Two women were also taken into custody at that home on Chickamauga after police said they lied to officers about Shepard being inside the residence. They were identified as Dartanea Young and Loris Moore.