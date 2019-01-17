× Man arrested after stealing winnings, property from woman at Tunica casino

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $500 in winnings, a phone, wallet, house keys and car keys from a woman leaving a casino Jan. 13.

The woman was robbed outside of Hollywood Casino around 2:30 a.m., she said, after she finished playing slots at the nearby Resorts Casino.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 31-year-old Travis Walker, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Later the same afternoon, West Memphis police said Walker was arrested for different charges in their jurisdiction. He now awaits extradition to Mississippi for the robbery charge.