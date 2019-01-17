× Local companies team up to help furloughed workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Furloughed federal employees can head to Whitehaven to get a voucher for free meals.

Egg King Cafe teamed up with the Reaves Law Firm to help people impacted by the government shutdown.

All you have to do is head to the Reaves Law Firm with documentation that you have been furloughed. They will give you a voucher for free meals at the restaurant.

This all begins at 9 a.m. at 4466 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Suite 310.

These vouchers will work at Egg King Cafe Monday through Friday between 12:30 and 2 p.m. for as long as the furlough lasts.