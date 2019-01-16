× Violent sex offender sentenced to probation arrested after another woman accuses him of sex trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man classified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as violent sex offender was taken into custody again after a woman claimed she was the victim of sex trafficking.

Jamarius Strickland was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with trafficking for commercial sex acts.

According to the victim, Strickland and another woman recruited her, saying they would provide for her as long as she gave Strickland all the money received from her dates.

The pair then set up online ads on various dating websites, she said. If no one responded to the ad, Strickland would force her to walk on Lamar Avenue to solicit customers.

Several months after being recruited, the woman contacted police saying she had been physically assaulted by Strickland. She said she wanted help getting away from him.

After the call with police, she said Strickland picked her up and forced her to continue going on dates. He then took her cellphone and wouldn’t allow her to contact anyone.

It appears she was eventually able to call for help again several days later.

Strickland was finally taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to court records obtained by WREG this is not the first time Strickland has been in trouble with the law.

In January 2018, he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault which he later pleaded guilty to in August. He was sentenced to three years in prison and three years probation.

A month later, he was convicted of trafficking three women and was sentenced to nine years probation. At that time he was also registered as a violent sex offender with the TBI.

In October 2018, he was picked up after he was found to be in violation of the sex offender act. They said he was actively using an email and Snapchat account that had not been disclosed to the state. Court records show he only spent two days in jail.

WREG is continuing to work on this story.