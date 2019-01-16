× Tenants told they’re delinquent after rent checks stolen from leasing office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several tenants at the Beverly Springs Apartments in Raleigh said they were surprised to hear they were late on their rent payments after thieves targeted the leasing office.

Police said apartment managers reported the crime to them on Jan. 7. They told police two men were seen on surveillance cameras inserting an object into the mail slot on the leasing office door and fishing out rent checks and money orders.

They told police they didn’t know how many checks were taken.

One tenant, who didn’t want to be identified, said she’s always paid her rent on time in the almost one year she’s lived at the Beverly Springs Apartments.

“It’s considered late after the 5th, and I always get it in there on the 1st or the 2nd,” the woman said.

She showed WREG a receipt for the money order she said she put through the mail slot on Jan. 4 for $625, but said she got a delinquent notice anyway.

“So that’s what made me go to the office, and I was like, ‘No, we’re not late, you know, we paid on time,’ and then they were like, ‘No, we’re sorry, but your money orders got stolen.'”

“I feel like that’s so wrong,” said another tenant who said she was told she would have to pay a fee to have her money order canceled and have a new one issued.

“We shouldn’t have to pay that to get it reimbursed. They should take care of it their self,” she said.

But the first tenant WREG spoke to said she was told her check had already been cashed—apparently, by the thief. She said the leasing office couldn’t tell her if she would have to pay her rent again.

WREG had attorney Michael Working take a look at her lease, and after reviewing it, he said she shouldn’t have to pay rent twice.

“It’s extremely rare for a landlord to acknowledge receipt of the payment, acknowledge losing the payment and then still say that a tenant is responsible,” Working said.

A woman who answered the phone at the leasing office referred WREG to a company called Multi-South Management. The company hasn’t responded to WREG’s email.

Working said that should the company insist on a second rent payment, tenants should contact an attorney.