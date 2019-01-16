Stats show carjackings on the rise in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Held at gunpoint and forced out of your car. You then watch that armed thief jump in and speed away.

WREG found out it's happening more and more to Memphians, including three men in the Emerald Ridge Apartments on Mount Hood Street.

It was 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when cameras captured several men aiming guns as they walk up to a gold Honda Accord.

Police said they took the driver's wallet and cell phone and ordered everyone to get out of the car.

The armed bandits then hopped into the Honda and took off. They have yet to be found.

"Everybody is struggling out here. To just take something from someone else who is struggling, it`s just not the right thing to do," said Memphis driver Keidrick Davis.

WREG uncovered new stats from the Memphis Police Department which show 195 reported carjackings in 2016. There was a slight increase in 2017.

Then in 2018, MPD reports 329 carjackings.

Police said the crimes happened all over the city, and the victims are all different.

We reached out to MPD for more information about the data, but they never got back to us.

Meanwhile, drivers seem to be forming their own plan.

"Keeping an eye out. That`s all you can really do. Keep any eye out," Davis said.

Police said the suspects in Tuesday's carjacking were in a Sonata with Florida tags.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.