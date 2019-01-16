× Rockwool looks to hire for several positions in Byhalia

Rockwool is seeking candidates for the following positions located in Byhalia, Mississippi:

General Operator JO#736139, $14-$15

Industrial Mechanic JO#736137, $20-$25

Industrial Electrician JO#736141, $25-$30

Technical Operator JO#736118, $17-$18

A hiring event will be held Thursday, Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Job Center-Hickory Hill, 4240 Hickory Hill Road in Memphis.

The company offers competitive pay in permanent, full-time positions, medical, dental and vision insurance, two weeks paid vacation time and 13 holidays annually , 401k plan.

Register on Jobs4TN.gov for more.