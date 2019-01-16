Rockwool looks to hire for several positions in Byhalia
Rockwool is seeking candidates for the following positions located in Byhalia, Mississippi:
- General Operator JO#736139, $14-$15
- Industrial Mechanic JO#736137, $20-$25
- Industrial Electrician JO#736141, $25-$30
- Technical Operator JO#736118, $17-$18
A hiring event will be held Thursday, Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Job Center-Hickory Hill, 4240 Hickory Hill Road in Memphis.
The company offers competitive pay in permanent, full-time positions, medical, dental and vision insurance, two weeks paid vacation time and 13 holidays annually , 401k plan.
Register on Jobs4TN.gov for more.