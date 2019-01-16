× Police: Missing Sprite leads to shooting outside South Highland McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was taken into custody after a McDonald’s employee said he fired a gun at him because of a Sprite.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at the South Highland location.

According to employees, things quickly escalated after the man pulled into the drive thru facing the wrong way. The man appears to have just ordered a meal and didn’t get the Sprite that he ordered, so he pulled up to the window and began yelling at the employee.

Seeing what was going on, another employee told the man that if he would turn his car around and go to the first drive thru window they would get him his drink. He said the man didn’t like that answer and continued to yell at him, saying “why don’t your bring your a** out here.”

The employee said he was walking outside to give the man his drink, but before he could reach the car, the man yelled at him again.

“Step up to my car. I’ve got a gun permit,” he said.

That’s when the employee heard a gunshot and rushed back inside the business.

The man fled the scene, but not before a manager was able to get his license plate number. Police said the vehicle belonged to 19-year-old Kenterrio Horton of Cordova. He was also positively identified by the McDonald’s employee.

Horton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.