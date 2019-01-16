× Memphis teacher charged with sexual contact involving minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Power Center Academy in Memphis is on leave after she was arrested this week on charges of sexual contact with a minor.

Jasmine Edmond was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Monday and released on bond Wednesday, according to jail records.

Edmond was indicted by a grand jury in November for alleged sexual contact with a minor between 13 and 18, according to the indictment.

The alleged sexual contact happened between Nov. 1, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018, the indictment stated. It did not say whether the contact involved a student, but said Edmond had supervisory power over the child because of her job.

Power Center Academy is operated by Gestalt Community Schools, a charter school organization that operates schools within the Shelby County Schools district. The group released a statement saying Edmond had passed a background check before she was hired last summer.

“We were shocked and disappointed when Jasmine Edmond was arrested,” Gestalt’s statement read. “She was a new teacher at Power Center Academy, and we performed a thorough background check last summer, which showed no indication of such behavior. She is currently on administrative leave from Gestalt Community Schools pending further investigation. Although we have no knowledge at this time that her behavior impacted any of our scholars, we are doing our own internal due diligence. We will fully assist the Memphis Police Department with their investigation.”

Edmond’s LinkedIn page indicates she worked at Shelby County Schools beginning in August of 2017.

SCS confirmed Edmond was a former employee. In a statement, the district said Edmond had been placed on leave by the district last March and was no longer employed by SCS.

“Following the reported allegations, the employee was placed on administrative leave on March 27 so that the District and law enforcement could conduct a thorough investigation. This is standard District procedure. The employee did not return to the school for the remainder of the year and is no longer employed by the District.”