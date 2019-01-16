Live at 9: Memphis Heritage, ‘Waitress’, Watercooler Wednesday & The Memphis Empty Bowls Project

Memphis Heritage works to preserve local history

The history of Memphis is one for the ages and Memphis Heritage works to preserve it all. Executive Director June West joined us to talk about why they do it and what’s next.

Meet the stars of ‘Waitress’

The Orpheum Theatre starts off the new year with the Tony nominated hit “Waitress”. Two of the stars of the show – Christine Dwyer and Matt Deangelis stopped by to talk about the tour.

Watercooler Wednesday

Are you one of the dozens who’ve found joy in tidying up their homes thanks to Netflix? And do you have the manners of a fifth grader? Why that is a good thing at one school.

Steve Conley, Danni Bruns and Todd Demers joined us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.

The Memphis Empty Bowls Project

Handcrafted bowls to serve as a reminder that for many hunger is a daily struggle right here in the Mid-South. The Memphis Empty Bowls Project is an annual fundraiser that includes soup from local restaurants and those beautiful bowls to help raise money to fight hunger.