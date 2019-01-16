Five corrections officers on leave after fight at juvenile center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five Shelby County juvenile corrections officers were put on leave last week after a fight broke out among some children at the facility.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said 11 juveniles have been moved to 201 Poplar after damages were done to the areas where they would normally stay in the juvenile detention center.

"We've housed juveniles here at 201 in the past," Bonner said. "We do have an area inside the main jail where we can meet all sight and sound requirements."

Bonner said there was a "disturbance" last Wednesday among 14 children in an isolated area. He said it started with a verbal argument, but at some point, it turned physical, lasting 30-45 minutes.

He said a TV was damaged, along with glass broken. The total damage was estimated at about $3,500.

All the children involved were seen by medical staff, and two were treated. Bonner said they will be okay.

Since the incident, five corrections officers are still on paid leave during the investigation.

Bonner said they will review video to look at "Why did the incident last so long? What occurred? What sparked it? We're looking at the totality of the situation."

The repairs are expected to be made by Friday when the children can return to their normal facility. He also said those children involved said they were remorseful and sorry.