Bill could make talking on a hand-held phone while driving illegal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new bill introduced to the Tennessee legislature on Monday would make it illegal to talk on your hand-held phone while driving a car.

House Bill 0044, which was sponsored by Rep. Patsy Hazlewood of District 27, states it is illegal for anyone to “operate a motor vehicle on any road or highway in this state and talk on a hand-held mobile telephone while the vehicle is in motion.”

The bill would also make it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to use a hands-free device while driving a vehicle that is in motion.

Adults drivers would still be allowed to use hands-free devices.

The proposed penalty for violating the law would be a misdemeanor charge and a fine that would not exceed $50.

If passed it would become law on January 1, 2020.