Second suspect charged after man left at hospital following shootout on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was booked into the Shelby County Jail on attempted first-degree murder charges in connection to an incident that left his alleged accomplice dead.

Jarvis Duncan was also charged with three counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

According to police, the 25-year-old and Derrico Houston were passengers in a red Jeep, and opened fire on another vehicle in the 4200 block of Winchester on Jan. 8. Investigators said another man named Mitchell Conrad was driving that Jeep.

Conrad was arrested on Jan. 10.

According to Conrad, he, Houston and another man were inside a red Jeep trying to locate several other individuals. There had reportedly been an incident between the groups and police say they were going to retaliate.

Gunfire was exchanged resulting in Houston being shot. He was dropped off at the emergency room door at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue and later died from his injuries.

Duncan was arrested on January 14 and reportedly admitted to being in the front seat.

The person who shot Houston has not been identified.