Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside STAX Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after they allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint outside the STAX Museum.

The incident happened on Saturday at 926 East McLemore.

The woman said she was standing at the front door of the museum when two juveniles asked if she knew how much admission was. As she was responding, one of the juveniles grabbed her purse while the other pulled a gun. The second suspect with the gun then held the door to the museum closed so a security guard couldn’t intervene.

Both suspects then took off towards College Street with three other males who had been watching.

The woman told police her passport, debit card and iPhone 7S were inside the bag at the time.

A description of the suspects has not been released, but the police report said investigators were able to recover surveillance video.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.