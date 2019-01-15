× Police: Man accused of firing AR-15 in student housing on Southern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was charged with reckless endangerment after firing off an AR-15 in the middle of a courtyard in the Gather on Southern complex.

According to police, someone called 911 on Sunday after they saw Royal Parson standing in the middle of the courtyard at 3655 Southern Avenue firing a weapon.

One of those bullets penetrated a bedroom wall, putting three people in danger. No one was injured.

Parson was released from jail after paying a $5,000 bond.

The Gather on Southern is an apartment complex geared towards students of the University of Memphis. The campus is across the street.