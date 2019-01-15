MPD: Man breaks into truck, drinks beer, paints interior before falling asleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man broke into a pickup parked in a garage, ate candy and drank beer left in the truck, then spray-painted the truck's interior before going to sleep inside it.

The person who owns that truck told police his pregnant wife ran inside the house after finding the man in their garage behind their home on Union Avenue just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Video shows the homeowner chasing the man out of the garage behind his house. Police said the man drank eight beers and ate the candy.

Tuesday afternoon, the homeowner posted on social media that the suspect had been found nearby and was in custody. Police were not immediately able to confirm the arrest.

Sharon Taylor lives next door. She said the wife is eight months pregnant.

“Very, very scared. As a matter of fact, a couple nights before I thought I saw someone go into my backyard. Thought maybe I imagined it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said they often have homeless people and loiterers walking by their homes.

But in this case, she didn’t recognize the man in the video.

Taylor said she would never have run after him like her neighbor did.

"He’s brave!" she said.

The homeowner did not want to be identified or do an interview.