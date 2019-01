× Man charged with driving wrong way on I-55 in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after a state trooper caught him driving the wrong way on Interstate 55 Monday night.

Scott Smyth, 27, was driving into oncoming traffic in downtown Memphis near the Metal Museum Drive exit.

When questioned, he refused to take a blood alcohol test.

Smyth is charged with driving under the influence and going the wrong way on a highway.

There were no accidents.