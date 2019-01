× Homeowner injured after exchanging gunfire with suspected thief

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A homeowner was taken to the hospital overnight after being injured in a shootout with a suspected thief.

According to initial reports, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Covington Pike.

Both the homeowner and the suspect were injured by gunfire and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect has not been identified.