Germantown school leaders to discuss increasing transfer tuition fee

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown school leaders will debate a tuition increase for students who don’t live in the city limits.

WREG was told hundreds of transfer students currently attend school in the district. Right now, they have to pay a $200 tuition fee every year.

But a new proposal suggests school leaders should increase that fair share up to $1,000. That fee would not include labs, books or class fees.

Children of Germantown teachers would not have to pay the fee.

The issue will be discussed during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.