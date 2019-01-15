× Falling marble prompts protective fence around Memphis City Hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A protective fence has been erected around Memphis’ City Hall because marble appears to be crumbling off the 55-year-old building.

The fence went up Tuesday after workers noticed marble debris on the ground around the North Main Street building.

City officials say no one has been hurt, but they put up a barrier as a precaution while engineering and construction crews evaluate the building’s facade to determine the extent of the problem and the cost to repair it.

The city asks visitors to use the Main Street entrance to City Hall, and don’t touch or attempt to cross the fence.