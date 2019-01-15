× Collierville man to serve nine months in prison, probation after deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old Collierville man convicted last month of killing a couple in a traffic crash was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison, but all but nine months will be served on probation, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Tuesday.

Parker Jackson was convicted of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated assault.

The Oct. 4, 2017 crash on Bray Station in Collierville killed John Longworth, and his wife, Gearldine “Gerry” Longworth, both 75. A passenger in Jackson’s vehicle was injured.

Judge Bobby Carter ordered Jackson to serve nine months in prison and then serve nine years and three months on probation. Jackson’s driving privileges also were revoked for 10 years.

Investigators said Jackson was driving a GMC Sierra pickup westbound on Poplar when it crashed into a Lexus sedan driven by Gearldine Longworth, who was turning when the light turned red.

Witnesses said Jackson’s pickup sped up through the intersection. Investigators said an examination of the air bag control module showed the GMC Sierra was traveling 72 mph.