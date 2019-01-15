× City of Oxford gives vouchers, not tickets, for broken car lights

OXFORD, Miss. — Instead of giving people tickets for broken lights on their vehicles, a Mississippi police department is handing out vouchers for repairs.

The Oxford Eagle reports that the Oxford Police Department is working with four local automotive repair shops on the program.

The vouchers are valid for 30 days after they are issued and must be signed by an officer. They allow for replacement of head lights, brake lights, tail lights, turn signals and license plate lights at a $25 limit.

Oxford is home to the University of Mississippi.