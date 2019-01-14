× Woman accused of trying to hit Memphis police officers with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested after police say she tried to hit two of their officers with her car.

According to police, the two Memphis officers were working another traffic stop early Monday morning at Madison Avenue and North Montgomery Street when China Swain pulled up behind them. Officers didn’t say why she was there, but stated that they told her to leave.

That’s when officers said she put her car in drive and tried to hit the officers while driving recklessly.

The officers told her multiple times to get out of the car, but she reportedly refused. Officers had to take her out of the car using force.

Swain was charged with assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and resisting official detention.