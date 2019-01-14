West Memphis towing company owner charged after raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis business owner is back in business, even after police tell us they raided his towing company and found guns, drugs and a few other surprises.

Police say Harold Beasley has been on their radar for a while and this isn't the first time the local businessman has been busted.

Harold's Towing on Wood Street is open 24 hours, but investigators say towing and recovery is only a small part Beasley’s business. Investigators in West Memphis say they got complaints from neighbors that Beasley was dealing drugs out of the spot where he lives and works.

West Memphis Police raided the business and found about 21 grams of meth, guns, body armor and some mushrooms at the business, Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston said.

"He had some paraphernalia also, so we are under the impression that he does use," Langston said.

Beasley was arrested and hit with six felony charges ranging from drug possession to weapons violations.

He's had an arrest for drugs in the past.

Beasley bonded out not long after, and from the looks of it his towing business Monday, never missed a beat.

We talked with a person who didn't want to be identified because they tell us people are afraid of the man they know on the streets as Sonny.

We knocked on Beasley's door to see if he had anything to say about the allegations against him. He wouldn't open up but a man from the business next door came over to see if we'd have any luck getting him outside, because he had questions too.

"I tried to call him a few times he won’t answer me. I don't know if he is going to come out for anybody," the neighbor said.

Beasley never answered our calls or called us back.

If he’s convicted, police say he won't get away with it.

Beasley isn't the only one facing drug charges connected to the towing service — other employees have been arrested and charged too, leading investigators to believe this may have been a larger drug operation than they initially thought.