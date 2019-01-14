× Volkswagen to begin production of first electric vehicle, create 1,000 jobs in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Big news for the state of Tennessee after Volkswagen AG announced it will be building the company’s first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in North America in Chattanooga.

The project represents a $800 million investment by the company and will create an estimated 1,000 new jobs in Hamilton County.

“Today’s announcement is a tremendous win for Tennessee as it shows that our state continues to be a prime location for foreign direct investment,” Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “With a current workforce of 3,500, nearly 20 percent of Tennesseans employed by German companies are employed by Volkswagen. We appreciate Volkswagen for its continued confidence in our state and for the addition of 1,000 jobs in Hamilton County.”

Volkswagen’s current facility in Chattanooga is three million square feet, and produces the Atlas SUV and Passat. In March 2018, the company also announced it would be moving its production of the Atlas Cross Sport to the city as well. That vehicle is scheduled to begin production later this year.

“Volkswagen’s latest investment in Chattanooga is great news for our city. The 1,000 jobs this line will create means wages are growing and our city is stronger,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said. “For more than a decade, Volkswagen has proven time and again that when they invest in Chattanooga, their company and our community succeed together.”

The first electric vehicle are expected in 2022.

The news comes a day after General Motors announced it will be producing the new Cadillac XT6 crossover at it Middle Tennessee location in Spring Hill.