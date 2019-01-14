× Unclaimed veterans to be laid to rest at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two veterans who bravely served our country will be given military funerals this week, months after they went unclaimed after their deaths.

According to Memphis Funeral Home, Army veteran Wesley Russell of Memphis died on September 14.

SSGT Charles Bradley Fox died about a month later at the age of 60. Fox served with the Marines during Desert Storm.

Both men do not have any immediate family so the public is invited to attend their military funerals this Thursday, January 17. The funerals will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.