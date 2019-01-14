× Mother accused of driving drunk, wrong way down interstate with kids in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother was taken into custody after authorities said she almost hit a deputy head on while driving the wrong way down the interstate. To make matters worse, they claimed she had her kids in the car at the time.

A deputy said he was traveling down Highway 385 early Saturday morning when he was almost hit by a SUV traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

After swerving to avoid a collision, the deputy pulled the driver over. That’s when he said he noticed that there were two young children under the age of two in the back seat.

The driver Amber Henderson “performed poorly” on the sobriety test and was taken into custody. She was charged with DUI, reckless driving, public intoxication, and child abuse and neglect.