Marion school bus driver suspended after parent's allegations

MARION, Ark. — A bus driver for the Marion School District was suspended and is under investigation by police after a parent reported “improper conduct,” the district says.

The mother of a Marion student made the complaint against a driver Friday, Superintendent Glen Fenter said. It was immediately turned over to the Marion Police Department.

If the allegations are true, the driver could be fired, Fenter said. The district has not decided if he will be paid during suspension.

The district did not elaborate on what the driver was accused of doing, but said it involves a male bus driver who takes students to one or more of Marion’s three elementary schools. The driver has never been accused of anything like this before, Fenter said.

The district released a statement Saturday that read, “The safety of our students will always be paramount. We completely detest any behavior that is inappropriately directed towards children.”