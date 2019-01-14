× Marine Hospital, Barretville Bank may join historic building register

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple of spots in Shelby County could soon be on the National Register of Historic Places, including a long-vacant former hospital on the south end of Downtown.

The old, abandoned U.S. Marine Hospital in Memphis cared for people working along the Mississippi River as far back as the 1800s and most recently was used as a National Guard headquarters during Operation Desert Storm in the early 1990s.

A developer has proposed turning the old hospital into apartments.

The state board is set to review seven nominations at the end of this month.

Another nominee is the Barretville Bank and Trust building.