Manhunt Monday: Who killed this Tunica teenager?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 16-year-old Tunica High School student says her son was gunned down while trying to do the right thing.

She says every parent needs to be worried, because their child could be next.

"I heard a bunch of shooting, I said, 'Oh my God, they're shooting,' and iI saw a bunch of kids just running and I saw my son running."

That was the beginning of Letitia Jackson's nightmare. The next few minutes changed her life forever.

"I said 'Michael, Michael, this is mommy, I'm here, I'm right here.'"

The Tunica County Sheriff's Department says 16-year-old Michael Jackson was one of two people shot at a party being held at an event center on Highway 61 just two weeks before Christmas.

Deputies say they were at the party on routine patrol moments before a fight broke out and bullets started flying.

"Shortly after they got out of the vehicles on the scene they heard gun shots," said Chief Randy Stewart with Tunica County Sheriff's Department. "We had one shot on the inside the business as well."

Jackson did what any mother would do — she went looking for her child. When she found him, it was too late.

"My son was laying on the side of the auditorium dead," she said. "He didn't deserve to he killed like that, he was a good boy."

It was the third child she's had to bury.

She says her son may have been targeted by gang members.

"I found out about this grown man trying to get him to join a gang. He didn't want to participate so he was threatened," she said.

"They was trying to force him in be in a gang and he was killed for not wanting to be in it."

Deputies say the possibility of gang involvement has witnesses scared to talk but Jackson says, until deputies arrest her son's killer, everyone is at risk.

"If a person can kill a child like that and not even care and nobody is trying to call in and tell nothing, they will kill again, you never know whose child will be next."

If you know who killed Michael Jackson, you are urged to call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.