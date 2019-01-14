× Man accused of beating little girl over juice indicted on murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released new details Monday in the case of a three-year-old girl allegedly beaten to death by her mother’s boyfriend.

Anthonisha Edwards was allegedly beaten to death by 25-year-old Tareynton Rogers because he thought she had taken too many juices, according to an indictment by the Shelby County District’s Attorney Office.

Rogers was indicted on first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect charges. He is being held without bond.

WREG first reported on the case after officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of Markley Street in September 2017. The little girl had reportedly been beaten so severely about the head, neck and chest that she later died at the hospital.

According to the affidavit obtained at the time, Rogers said he hit Anthonisha several times. He said she become sick and he then “popped” her again. Rogers said the toddler then told him her stomach and head hurt, and that he responded by giving her food.