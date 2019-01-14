Live at 9: Data-driven policing, Ernest Withers, WWE & National Museum of African American Music

Report: Data-driven policing is working

Memphis police are using data-driving policing to crack down on crime here in the Mid-South, and a new report out says it’s working. President and CEO of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission Bill Gibbons explains why.

Who was Ernest Withers?

Ernest Withers is known the world over for capturing some of the pinnacle moments in U.S. history, including the Civil Rights Movement through the lens of a camera. Years after his death, it was revealed withers was also an informant for the FBI.

Author Preston Lauterbach dives into the secret life of Withers.

WWE returns to Memphis

The superstars of the WWE return to Memphis and the FedEx Forum, and among those pros hitting the wrestling ring is the rule-bending and trouble-making Elias.

National Museum of African American Music

The National Museum of African American Music approaches its opening date right here in the state of Tennessee in 2019.

The facility will be dedicated to preserving the legacy and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans.

President and CEO Beecher Hicks III joined us live to talk about the history on Live at 9.